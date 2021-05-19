Paul Hogan's Fed Up with Homeless Outside His L.A. Home, Leaves Note

Paul Hogan's had it with the crime and homelessness around his home in L.A. and is letting his frustrations be known ... by posting a warning on his front door.

The "Crocodile Dundee" star -- who recently told Australian news he's homesick and desperate to leave the U.S. and return Down Under -- reportedly stepped outside Sunday and pinned a note to outside his garage in Venice Beach that read ... "THIS IS MY HOUSE NOT YOURS."

Paul's since taken the sign down outside his $3.5 million property ... which does sit right in the middle of a neighborhood where the homeless crisis has become epidemic.

Play video content news.com.au

As you may know ... the Venice Beach area that was once a tourism hot spot in L.A. has become a hellscape of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hogan's note seems to be directed to the many homeless camped out near his home.

Paul and his 22-year-old son, Chance, have reportedly been stuck inside his beachside mansion -- which locals describe as a fortress -- for months as the homeless crisis and crime has spiraled out of control in the area.

Hogan's stated he can't wait for the pandemic to be over so he can flee ... which echoes what many others have expressed about L.A. in recent months, as city and county officials have been criticized for not doing enough to address what's going on.

While the government may be coming up short in helping with the homelessness situation, there has been a movement among celebs, like Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner, and organizations like Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to provide those in need with shelter.