YG Giving Away His $200 Sneakers to Homeless on Skid Row

YG just dropped a new sneaker he says caters to the streets ... and he's giving away the shoes to folks forced to live there.

The rapper was out in Los Angeles Friday, hooking up the homeless with his Block Runner sneakers at the same time the kicks went up for sale online.

YG hit the streets of Skid Row, making sure folks staying at the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter had a fresh pair on their feet.

It's a pretty big gesture ... YG's 4Hunnids footwear line, The Flame, is hawking the kicks for a cool $200 and the release is 3 years in the making. He gave away 50 pairs ... worth a total of $10k!

As for the online sales, they sold out within 7 minutes of going live.