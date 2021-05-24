Car Crashes Through Roof of Missouri Family Home, Nobody Killed
Congrats, Grads! Teens Crash Car Thru Roof of Home ... Whoopsie-Daisy!!!
5/24/2021 10:35 AM PT
A Missouri family's emotions had to be through the roof this weekend ... this after a car came smashing down through their actual roof, all thanks to some stupid teens.
Two high schoolers -- who had reportedly just come from a graduation party -- somehow lost control of their vehicle very early Sunday morning while cruising a street near Eureka, MO ... and came toppling down a hill, only to come to a crashing halt via somebody's house.
Yep ... their car literally torpedoed through the ceiling of a family home -- and the car landed mere feet away from where the mister and missus were sleeping in the master bedroom.
According to reports ... the 2 people in the car were actually able to crawl out of the wreck and walk out the front door, seemingly unscathed. And yes, thankfully the couple -- who had at least a couple of kids in the house too, BTW -- were miraculously left unharmed as well.
The local fire department was called ... which captured these gnarly photos of the wreckage.
No word on *how* exactly the presumed grads ended up barreling down an embankment this badly in the first place -- but ya gotta figure the local authorities are investigating, and looking into whether alcohol or drugs might've played a role.
And, you thought your morning alarm was an annoying wake-up call, huh?