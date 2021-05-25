NFL's Aaron Jones Tears Up Talking About Late Dad, 'Dedicating Rest Of My Career To Him'

Play video content Green Bay Packers

Emotional moment after the Packers' workouts Tuesday ... star RB Aaron Jones was asked how he's doing in the wake of his father's death, and he couldn't help but tear up talking about it all.

Jones' dad tragically passed away at 57-years-old from COVID-19 complications in early April ... and the Green Bay tailback took it very hard.

He and his father, Alvin Jones Sr., were super close ... and Aaron told media members Tuesday he owes his entire football career to the man.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In fact, Aaron said every time he plays a snap in the NFL for the rest of his life -- it's now getting dedicated to Alvin Sr.

"The rest of my career will be dedicated to my father," the 26-year-old said. "I mean, he's the reason I started playing football. He's what kept me going so many times when, as a kid, you want to give up, he's what kept me going."

"So, like I said, I'm going to dedicate the rest of my career to him."

Aaron was asked several more questions about his father and how his Packers teammates were helping him get through the tough time ... and that's when tears started flowing from his eyes.

"I have a locker room full of brothers here who are making sure I'm OK," Aaron said. "So, some nights I'm there with them on their couch and different things like that."

"So, that's what this game is all about. Having your brothers around you."