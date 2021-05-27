TMZ's 'Greatest Vacations' Package Winner Ready for Worldwide Travel

Play video content TMZ.com / Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Louie Tobias is about to swap his virtual beach background for the real deal -- several of them -- because he's ready for some serious globetrotting, courtesy of TMZ and Wyndham Rewards!!!

Nearly half a million people entered our "Win the Greatest Vacations in the History of the World" Sweepstakes ... a package that includes at least 4 trips to the most amazing destinations, and Louie's our lucky winner.

He's joining us for Wednesday's "TMZ Live" from his office in Rochester, NY and you can tell he's already in vacation mode. Louie couldn't stop smiling as he told us about some of the trips he's got in mind. Dude is thinking BIG adventures in Tanzania and Dubai ... to name just a few.

It sounds like he's ready to pack his bags for a relaxing tour of at least 2 continents -- after all, his grand prize is valued at $24,120. Turns out that might be the right price to get him on a surfboard down under.