Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Ask Judge for Permission to Take Cabo Trip

At least Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are heading to Mexico after doing their time ... or at least that's their hope, but first, they need approval from a federal judge.

The famous couple's legal team filed new docs asking the judge in their college admissions scandal case for permission to boogie down to San Jose del Cabo for a family vacation.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lori and Mossimo say they want to travel to Cabo for about a week in June to be with their family, and they claim they've been complying with the terms of their supervised releases.

Lori and Mossimo also claim their probation officers are cool with them saying "adios" to America -- just for the vacay, of course -- so, now they just need the judge to give his blessing.

Play video content 12/28/2020 BACKGRID

As we first told you ... Lori finished her 2-month prison sentence in December and flew back home in a private jet.

Mossimo, meanwhile, was sprung early from prison last month and recently finished home confinement ... so, he's finally free to leave his crib.