Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months

Exclusive

Lori Loughlin may have missed spending Christmas with her family but the good news ... she's only 3 days late 'cause she was just released from prison.

The "Full House" star will enjoy the rest of whatever 2020 has to offer after she was sprung free Monday ... and just 2 days shy of serving 2 months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

As we reported ... Lori surrendered to authorities at FCI Dublin in California on Halloween Eve. Remember, she surrendered nearly 3 weeks before her November 19 deadline.

Lori, of course, agreed back in May to plead guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Lori -- along with her hubby, Mossimo -- were accused of paying $500k in bribes to get their daughters into USC and faking a photo that made it look like the girls were college-caliber rowers.

Now that Lori's out ... she'll be on 2 years of supervised release. She also has to perform 250 hours of community service. Mossimo was sentenced to 5 months and is still in prison.