Lori Loughlin, Hubby Mossimo Pay Fines in College Admissions Bribery Case
Lori Loughlin Pays Off $150k Fine in Bribery Scandal Mossimo Pays Up, Too
11/24/2020 3:46 PM PT
Lori Loughlin and her hubby remain behind bars serving out their sentences in the college admissions bribery scandal but at least they've checked one thing off their to-do list ... paying their fines.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Lori satisfied the $150k fine she was obligated to pay as part of the plea deal she struck back in October. Mossimo also ponied up for the $250k fine levied on him when he pled guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and 1 count of honest services wire and mail fraud.
As we reported ... Lori was sentenced to 2 months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 2 years of supervised release. She started serving her sentence last month.
Mossimo got 5 months behind bars, 250 hours of community service and 2 years of supervised release. He started serving his sentence -- with a new look -- last week.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.