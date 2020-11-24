Lori Loughlin, Hubby Mossimo Pay Fines in College Admissions Bribery Case

Lori Loughlin Pays Off $150k Fine in Bribery Scandal Mossimo Pays Up, Too

11/24/2020 3:46 PM PT
Exclusive
TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin and her hubby remain behind bars serving out their sentences in the college admissions bribery scandal but at least they've checked one thing off their to-do list ... paying their fines.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Lori satisfied the $150k fine she was obligated to pay as part of the plea deal she struck back in October. Mossimo also ponied up for the $250k fine levied on him when he pled guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and 1 count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

As we reported ... Lori was sentenced to 2 months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 2 years of supervised release. She started serving her sentence last month.

Mossimo got 5 months behind bars, 250 hours of community service and 2 years of supervised release. He started serving his sentence -- with a new look -- last week.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later