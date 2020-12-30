‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

The OG Aunt Viv is pissed ... this time she's taking aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood's about to reward her -- after a super light prison sentence -- simply because Lori's white.

"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Janet Hubert's been railing against Lori ever since the actress got out of federal prison on Monday ... after serving just under 2 months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged!

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020 @OGJanetHubert

Following Lori's release, Janet went nuclear ... saying white actresses get new shows and pilots when they commit crimes, and predicted Lori "will get an Emmy for her time in prison."

Janet summed up her disgust with the hashtag #onlyinamerikkka.

There is a black woman that is serving 5 years for just using a different address to put her child in a better school. Those who are coming angry for my tweet...I will meet you at the door. SNL used my photo when talking about this school mess, I was NOT amused. #donnottestme pic.twitter.com/YcPjpCSNTc — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 30, 2020 @OGJanetHubert

Janet's still fuming ... on Wednesday, she compared Lori's 2-month sentence to the 5-year sentence handed down to Tanya McDowell, the Black mother who was punished for sending her kid to the wrong school district.

Remember ... Lori and her husband, Mossimo, entered guilty pleas after prosecutors accused them of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC.

Janet insists her anger isn't just because she's Black ... she added, "there are many white parents who are pissed as well."