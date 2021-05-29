Chase Claypool 'Would Love' Steelers' Trade For Julio Jones

Play video content TMZSports.com

There ARE enough balls to go around for Julio Jones in Pittsburgh ... so says Chase Claypool, who tells TMZ Sports he'd LOVE it if the Steelers traded for the superstar WR!

"I would love him in Pittsburgh!" Claypool said outside The Farm in Beverly Hills this week.

Of course, Pittsburgh would have to get creative with its salary cap ... and it'd have to offer up a LOT to get Julio from Atlanta, but Claypool made it clear to us, there'd be no fight in the Pittsburgh receiver room if Jones was acquired.

Despite an uber-talented WR roster that includes Chase, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington ... Claypool said he'd still welcome Julio with open arms.

"We're stacked," Claypool said. "But, you can never get too many superstars."

As we previously reported, Jones wants out of Atlanta ... even telling Shannon Sharpe on live television this week that his days as a Falcon are done.

Atlanta has been reportedly shopping him around ... but it's unclear if Pittsburgh is a true frontrunner to land him.

One thing Chase says he knows for sure is that if Julio does come on board ... Jones will be a fan of his new QB -- with Claypool telling us Ben Roethlisberger is still his "G.O.A.T."