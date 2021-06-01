'Real Housewives of Miami' Alum Lea Black Selling Star Island Pad for $34M

Lea Black's unloading one of her homes but it's no ordinary estate ... it's located smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood with some very famous folks.

Our real estate sources tell us ... the 'Real Housewives of Miami' alum and her famous criminal defense attorney hubby, Roy, are unloading their 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom property for a whopping $34 million.

It's no small number ... even for the rich and famous ... but it's got a lot going for it. For starters ... the 10,636-square-foot pad is planted on the famed Star Island between downtown Miami and South Beach ... with neighbors like Alex Rodriguez, Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Naomi Campbell, Gloria and Emilio Estefan and more.

Lea and Roy bought the estate in 2011 and renovated it several times over the years. Hard to imagine why anyone would wanna give up the ritzy pad ... but the Miami real estate market's on fire right now ... so it's always nice to cash in.

Play video content Lenny Kagan/Robert Packer

It's so baller even the guest house is crazy -- 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All in all ... the property's on 46,429 square feet, which includes 190 feet of waterfront and a full dock tucked away from visitors on boat tours who want a peek into celebrity life.

As for the sale, it's being handled exclusively by the homeowners, and interested parties can contact at 45starisland@gmail.com with offers.