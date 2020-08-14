Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Scoop Up $40 Million Miami Estate

Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a Miami vice, and it's super-luxurious real estate -- they've just expanded their portfolio with a home that's more like a resort.

Our sources tell us the engaged power couple scooped up this massive waterfront estate on Star Island ... Miami's super-private enclave for celebs and business tycoons. They check both of those boxes.

The place is spectacular ... it's on a 40,000-square-foot lot and comes with a whopping 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a pool that's a work of art for their modern fam of 6.

The bells and whistles include elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef's kitchen -- perfect for cooking AND dancing ... at least when J Lo's the chef.

J-Rod already own a huge home in Miami's beautiful Coral Gables neighborhood, so it's unclear if the new spot is a new crib for them, or just investment property.

Remember, they just flipped their beachfront home in Malibu after a remodel designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines. From all appearances, the Star Island place is nobody's fixer-upper.