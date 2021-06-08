UPS Driver Brutally Attacked on San Francisco Street, Caught on Video
UPS Driver Attacked on San Fran Street ... Attacker Gets Instant Karma!!!
6/8/2021 3:47 PM PT
Cops are searching for 2 brash, and slightly bruised, jerks who robbed a UPS driver in broad daylight -- and another driver's dash cam captured the whole incident, including the suspects' comical getaway.
The attack went down last week in San Francisco's busy downtown area, where one suspect -- wearing a face-covering -- hopped out of a car and started throwing a flurry of punches at a UPS driver named Minh.
Minh told KPIX-TV the attacker first swiped a package from his cart, and when he tried to retrieve it things turned violent. Although he tried his best to fend off the punches, he says he got hit in the face and lost 2 teeth ... in addition to suffering a black eye.
The guy who was punching Minh ended up dropping the package, and attempting to jump into his buddy's car -- but as they tried to speed away, the puncher fell HARD out of the moving vehicle!!!
That's the only awesome part of this video. Well, that and the fact the suspects' license plate is clearly visible.
No arrests made yet, but armed with this video, you'd think it's just a matter of time before cops track down these tools.
As for Minh -- his foot was injured under the getaway car, and he's now on crutches. There's a GoFundMe account set up to help him recover and provide for his family of 5.