UPS Driver Brutally Attacked on San Francisco Street, Caught on Video

Play video content KTVU 2

Cops are searching for 2 brash, and slightly bruised, jerks who robbed a UPS driver in broad daylight -- and another driver's dash cam captured the whole incident, including the suspects' comical getaway.

The attack went down last week in San Francisco's busy downtown area, where one suspect -- wearing a face-covering -- hopped out of a car and started throwing a flurry of punches at a UPS driver named Minh.

Minh told KPIX-TV the attacker first swiped a package from his cart, and when he tried to retrieve it things turned violent. Although he tried his best to fend off the punches, he says he got hit in the face and lost 2 teeth ... in addition to suffering a black eye.

The guy who was punching Minh ended up dropping the package, and attempting to jump into his buddy's car -- but as they tried to speed away, the puncher fell HARD out of the moving vehicle!!!

That's the only awesome part of this video. Well, that and the fact the suspects' license plate is clearly visible.

No arrests made yet, but armed with this video, you'd think it's just a matter of time before cops track down these tools.