AEW's Max Caster Busts Incredible Freestyle About Logan Paul, LeBron and Buff Bagwell?!

Pro wrestling star Max Caster ... CAN RAP!!!

The AEW superstar -- who considers himself the greatest wrestler alive -- just dropped some very impressive bars ... all based on recent TMZ Sports stories and it's great!!

From LeBron James to Logan Paul ... even Buff Bagwell -- Caster wrapped up our week, by rapping up our week!

There's more ... Caster -- half of AEW's #2 ranked tag team The Acclaimed -- also talks about his wrestling future to the comparisons to John Cena.

