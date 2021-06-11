AEW's Max Caster Busts Incredible Freestyle About Logan Paul, LeBron and Buff Bagwell?!?
6/11/2021 7:28 AM PT
Pro wrestling star Max Caster ... CAN RAP!!!
The AEW superstar -- who considers himself the greatest wrestler alive -- just dropped some very impressive bars ... all based on recent TMZ Sports stories and it's great!!
From LeBron James to Logan Paul ... even Buff Bagwell -- Caster wrapped up our week, by rapping up our week!
There's more ... Caster -- half of AEW's #2 ranked tag team The Acclaimed -- also talks about his wrestling future to the comparisons to John Cena.
Fun Fact -- Max is the son of former NFL wide receiver Rich Caster -- who was part of Washington's legendary team that won Super Bowl XVII back in the day!