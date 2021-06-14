Fan Records Himself Making Insane Home Run Catch At College Baseball Game

College Baseball Fan Makes Insane Home Run Catch Records It On His Phone!!!

6/14/2021 12:40 PM PT

Most impressive fan catch EVER??

A spectator at the Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia game made an insane head's-up play on Monday ... by not only snagging a home run ball -- but recording it on his phone at the same time!!

It all went down in the Columbia Super Regional matchup just minutes ago ... where a trip to the College World Series is on the line.

The game has been filled with highlight plays, but the biggest of all came when Jackson Glenn hit his 2-run dinger to put the Patriots up early in the 3rd inning ... with the fan snagging the ball in the left-field stands!!

Of course, the folks at ESPN tracked the fan down and got the footage he captured ... and it's pretty wild!!

The fan got a ton of praise from the guys in the booth, too ... saying, "That's just pre-determined knowledge of what's about to happen in the game."

"It's a smart baseball fan there!"

The kid's a natural with the glove ... so we gotta assume he's a baseball superstar for his local club.

Get him on the field!!!

