Fan Records Himself Making Insane Home Run Catch At College Baseball Game
6/14/2021 12:40 PM PT
Most impressive fan catch EVER??
A spectator at the Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia game made an insane head's-up play on Monday ... by not only snagging a home run ball -- but recording it on his phone at the same time!!
It all went down in the Columbia Super Regional matchup just minutes ago ... where a trip to the College World Series is on the line.
The footage you have been asking for!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/oiCa01AW8v— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 14, 2021 @NCAACWS
The game has been filled with highlight plays, but the biggest of all came when Jackson Glenn hit his 2-run dinger to put the Patriots up early in the 3rd inning ... with the fan snagging the ball in the left-field stands!!
Of course, the folks at ESPN tracked the fan down and got the footage he captured ... and it's pretty wild!!
The fan got a ton of praise from the guys in the booth, too ... saying, "That's just pre-determined knowledge of what's about to happen in the game."
"It's a smart baseball fan there!"
The kid's a natural with the glove ... so we gotta assume he's a baseball superstar for his local club.
Get him on the field!!!