Phoenix Suns Fans Swarm AZ Streets to Greet Team After 4-Game Sweep, Epic Celebration!

The Phoenix Suns returned home to Arizona late Sunday night to ONE HELL OF A WELCOMING PARTY ... where fans were going crazy after the team's 4-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets!

Check out this crazy footage of Sun Nation showing out to greet stars like Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and more ... just losing their minds at the players trying to leave the airport.

The 6'11" Ayton opened up his sunroof and screamed back at the fans -- everyone was hyped! It was awesome!!!

When CP3's car drove up, the fans began the "MVP" chant!

"M-V-P! M-V-P!"



Chris Paul arrives back in Phoenix after leading #Suns past #Nuggets in #NBAPlayoffs.



Had video of Devin Booker as well, but my finger must have slipped it to slow motion.



Damn iPhone, but saw his face. He looked shocked to see so many people. Fans went crazy. pic.twitter.com/l8Fw8AZ4U1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 14, 2021 @DuaneRankin

The Suns swept Denver in 4 games -- impressing the NBA world considering they were playing against league MVP Nikola Jokic and stars like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

The Suns are now headed to the NBA Western Conference Finals to face the winner of the L.A. Clippers vs. Utah Jazz series. The Jazz are currently leading 2-1.

Suns fans have been making almost as many headlines lately as the team -- especially after that fight in Denver where a man in a PHX jersey beat up two men in Utah jerseys and then screamed out, "Suns in 4."

Welp, he wasn't wrong.