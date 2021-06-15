Tiger Woods Returns to L.A. After Car Crash Moving Pretty Well on Crutches!!!

Play video content BACKGRID

Tiger Woods is back in Los Angeles just 4 months after that horrific crash -- and for a guy who almost lost his leg, he seems to be moving around pretty well!

The golf legend's private jet touched down at an L.A. airport on Monday -- he was joined by his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Once they deplaned, 45-year-old Tiger -- sporting a black compression sleeve on his right leg -- was moving around on his own, using a pair of crutches.

You can see in the video ... there are moments where Tiger is putting some pressure on the injured leg, though he's still moving with a noticeable limp, as expected.

No word on why Tiger is in town -- it's possible he's here for follow-up treatments with some of the doctors who initially worked on the leg, but we just don't know.

As we previously reported, Woods was very badly hurt during the Feb. 23 crash -- suffering comminuted open fractures in his right leg, which means the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin.

The crash report described the injuries in detail -- "knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury."

A team of surgeons used a rod, screws and pins to stabilize the injuries -- and after weeks of treatment, he was discharged and allowed to go home in mid-March.

He's been recovering at his home in Florida ever since -- but now he clearly feels well enough to travel.

Woods told Golf Digest in May the rehab process is "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."