Tiger Woods Home from Hospital After Car Crash ... 'Getting Stronger Every Day'

Tiger Woods is finally out of the hospital and recovering at home -- and assuring his fans he's "getting stronger every day."

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough."

Tiger continued, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The 45-year-old golfer suffered major damage to his right leg during a Feb. 23 car crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area of Los Angeles.

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both his upper and lower tibia and fibula -- which required emergency surgery.

Doctors at Harbor-UCLA used a rod to stabilize the leg and screws to treat Tiger's badly damaged ankle.

He was moved to Cedars Sinai in the days following the crash where he continued his care.

Cops opened an investigation into the accident but officials say there were no obvious signs that Tiger was under the influence of any substance at the time of the crash.

Woods was in town for his Genesis Open golf tournament -- and had stuck around after it concluded to shoot promo videos with celebrities like Dwyane Wade and David Spade for Golf.com.