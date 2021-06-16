'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Launching Own Line of Haircare Products

"Gorilla Glue Girl" is coming out with her own line of haircare products, and says they'll hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects she infamously endured.

Tessica Brown's launching her business Wednesday under the moniker "Forever Hair," and she's drawing inspiration from her own sticky situation -- telling us she wanted to create products for folks suffering from hair loss and damage, because she knows firsthand how that feels.

So, here's what she's offering -- hairspray for $14, sleek edge control for $13 and hair growth drops for $18.

All the products are available now on her company's website -- tbforeverhair.com -- and while she says her products are inspired by 'GG,' there's one major difference. Her stuff will wash out safely without damaging hair, and without the need for medical intervention.

Play video content 2/5/21 @im_d_ollady/Tik Tok

Remember ... Tessica had a major hair fiasco earlier this year after substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray. Her hair was rock solid for weeks, until a Bev Hills plastic surgeon stepped in to get the glue out.