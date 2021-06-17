Singer Maggie Lindemann Excited About Fueling Pop-Punk Revival

Play video content TMZ.com

Rock is not dead ... at least not if Maggie Lindemann can help it, and she's focused on pushing it back into the mainstream along with some other big names.

The singer-songwriter joined "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss the revival of the pop-punk music genre ... something she's been influencing since the release of her EP, "Paranoia" earlier this year.

Maggie -- who's also linked to the Gen Z emo music movement since her smash 2016 hit, "Pretty Girl" -- talks about what it was like to work with one of her heroes, Travis Barker, and explains the importance of artists like Machine Gun Kelly to the rock scene.

Along with pop-punk, the singer's bringing attention to something else very important to her, especially during Pride Month ... a campaign called "Proudly Visible" from Visible Wireless.

Maggie's partnered with the service provider -- along with celebs like Christian Siriano, Tegen and Sara, Nico Tortorella and more -- to highlight stories, including their own, about the unconditional love they've found via their "Chosen Families" in the LGBTQIA community.

Maggie tells us she's showing support for the campaign, and you can too by checking out #ProudlyVisible on social media.

You can also connect better in your community through Visible's affordable and reliable wireless service ... and through the conversations it sparks online.