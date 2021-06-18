NFL's Cole Beasley On Not Getting COVID Vaccine, 'I'd Rather Die Actually Living'

"Hi, I'm Cole Beasley and I'm not vaccinated! I will be outside doing what I do. I'll be out in the public. If you're scared of me then steer clear or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley just went on a passionate rant on his decision to NOT get vaccinated -- not now, not EVER -- saying, "I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living."

The 32-year-old has been going OFF on Twitter over the past 2 days ... calling out the NFL Players Association over new protocols for unvaccinated players during preseason.

Long story short -- vaccinated players will pretty much be able to go back to normal, while unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks and stay at the team hotel ... among other restrictions at team facilities.

While folks have raised the question -- why not just get vaccinated? -- Beasley makes it clear that's not an option ... and will sacrifice whatever it takes to stick to his beliefs.

"I don't play for the money anymore," he added. "My family has been taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar."

"I'm not going to take meds for a leg that isn't broken. I'd rather take my chances with COVID and build my immunity that way."

"Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best."

Beasley says if he's forced to walk away from football over his stance, he'll welcome it with open arms and make up for all the time he's missed with his family over the years.

But, Beasley says he's not alone -- he claims a lot of other guys in the league feel the same way ... he's just not afraid to say it.