NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery.

Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in a vehicle visiting his aunt in D.C. when suddenly someone opened fire.

Rosenhaus says Twyman was struck in the leg, buttocks, arm and shoulder ..., though, fortunately, the bullets managed to miss all important arteries and organs.

"There doesn't appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season," Rosenhaus said, adding, "We're thankful he's okay. He will make a full recovery."

As for the incident, Rosenhaus says it does NOT appear Twyman was the target of any sort of attack ... explaining, "Wrong place, wrong time."

The Vikings added in a statement Monday night, "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery."

Jaylen -- a 21-year-old rookie -- opted out of the 2020 NCAA season but was a star for Univ. of Pitt in 2019, logging 10.5 sacks and 41 total tackles.