Prince Harry's Still 'His Royal Highness' on Daughter's Birth Certificate

Prince Harry left the Royal Family and is having babies with Meghan Markle in America ... but he's still getting his royal due, at least in California.

Harry's making sure to note his royalty on the birth certificate for the couple's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor ... the doc, obtained by TMZ, lists the father as "The Duke of Sussex" and "His Royal Highness."

As we reported ... Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first daughter into the world earlier this month, and the baby's name honors Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

As you know, Harry and Meghan previously called out the Royal Family for racism ... telling Oprah Winfrey some royals expressed concern their first kid, Archie, would have too dark of skin.