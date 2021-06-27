Cameron Kinley Asking POTUS To Delay His Military Service, I Wanna Play In The NFL

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Navy CB Cameron Kinley is asking for President Joe Biden's help ... after the U.S. Military continues to deny his request to delay his service -- so he can play in the NFL.

Kinley -- a 22-year-old former Navy FB team captain -- just graduated from the Naval Academy and signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Kinley committed to serving as an officer in the Navy following graduation (service he still intends to fulfill) ... but first, he wants to play some ball -- and he's hoping to get an assist from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"President Biden, first off thank you for all that you do. I have a lot of respect for you, for anybody who's willing to lead our country," Kinley says.

God overflowed my glass during my four years at the Naval Academy:

🎯 B.S. Political Science

🎯 Class of 2021 President

🎯 NFF Scholar-Athlete Hall of Fame

🎯 OPPFI

🎯 Navy Football Team Captain

🎯 Signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

🎯 Information Warfare Community Select pic.twitter.com/TKgTiMhodU — Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) May 21, 2021 @ck3thethrill

"I'm just asking that you consider helping me with this situation I am currently in and allowing me to delay my commission so that I can go play in the NFL and then serve my commitment whenever I get done playing."

Kinley also believes his presence in the NFL will be a great recruiting tool ... showing potential recruits you can serve your country AND follow your dreams as a pro athlete.

"There's so many different ways that I can recruit, there's so many ways I can bring positivity to our fighting forces, to allow young men and women to see the opportunity that you have and to see that dreams can come reality."

We also asked Kinley's agent, Ryan Williams-Jenkins if he's considering taking legal action if the decision isn't reversed.

"That's not the case here at this time," Williams-Jenkins says ... "What we'd like to do is take all the proper channels and do things correctly. We believe there is a case to be made from Cameron to be played."

RWJ also points out that several graduates of Army and Navy -- like Malcolm Perry and Keenan Reynolds -- were approved to play in the NFL .. and he's confused about why Kinley is being denied.

"The list goes on and on of players that were able to delay their commission and play in the NFL or be commissioned and play in the NFL simultaneously which is another avenue that we're exploring for Cameron," Williams-Jenkins says.