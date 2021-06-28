British Influencer Identifies as Korean After 18 Surgeries to Look Like BTS Singer

Play video content @OliLondonTV / Twitter

A British influencer elected to undergo surgery after surgery after surgery so they could look like BTS singer Park Jimin -- and says they no longer feel trapped, and identifies as Korean.

Lots to unpack here, but Oil London -- who identifies as non-binary -- said Monday they've been trapped in the wrong body for 8 years, but can now "be myself" because "I'm finally Korean."

London's changed their name to Jimin, and says some of the 18 surgeries included extensive work on their eyes, and a brow lift.

They even spoke in Korean in parts of the video, and added ... "I know it's a little confusing, nobody has ever come out as Jimin or Korean, but this is something you guys know ... I've really struggled with identity issues with who I am."

Jimin -- the wannabe, not the singer -- said Korean is their culture, their home country and now they're happy to look Korean ... after at least $150k worth of surgeries over 8 years.

The racial transition, as Jimin puts it, is drawing lots of criticism -- to which they say ... "Being Transexual is the same as being TRANSRACIAL because you are born in the wrong body."