Ex-Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Estate Hit with $40k Bill for Brain Artwork

Ex-Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is getting dogged in death by a huge bill ... and it's all over a very strange unique piece of art.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tony's estate just got hit with a $40,000 bill for the delivery and installation of a custom sculpture of a human brain at Hsieh's Park City, Utah mansion.

In the docs, a Las Vegas company claims it hauled the huge piece of art to the mountains and installed it above a ceiling fan inside Tony's crib back in July 2020 -- but the company claims Hsieh never paid. Now, they're going after his estate for the $40k, plus interest.

As we reported ... Tony was only 46 when he died in November after sustaining injuries suffered during a house fire in Connecticut.