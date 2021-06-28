Ex-Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Estate Hit with $40k Bill for Brain Artwork
6/28/2021 12:50 AM PT
Ex-Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is getting dogged in death by a huge bill ... and it's all over a very
strange unique piece of art.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tony's estate just got hit with a $40,000 bill for the delivery and installation of a custom sculpture of a human brain at Hsieh's Park City, Utah mansion.
In the docs, a Las Vegas company claims it hauled the huge piece of art to the mountains and installed it above a ceiling fan inside Tony's crib back in July 2020 -- but the company claims Hsieh never paid. Now, they're going after his estate for the $40k, plus interest.
As we reported ... Tony was only 46 when he died in November after sustaining injuries suffered during a house fire in Connecticut.
According to the docs, the company claims Tony's estate confirmed the unpaid balance and told them the payment is being processed. Not fast enough, apparently, since they've now run to court to get the dough.