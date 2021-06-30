Chris Kattan Booted from Flight for Refusing to Wear Mask

Chris Kattan allegedly pulled an anti-masker moment onboard an American Airlines flight, frightening other passengers and prompting airline staff to order him off the plane ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... the ex-'SNL' star had boarded the flight Monday from Dallas/Fort Worth to LAX, but his appearance startled several passengers who were seated near him in first class.

We're told Chris was stumbling and seemed sick, at least to other passengers ... partially because he had mucous hanging out of his nose when he leaned over. He was not wearing a mask at that point, and we're told passengers alerted flight attendants ... who brought him paper towels and ordered him to put on a mask.

We're told Chris did put one on -- the federal mask mandate is still in effect for air travel -- but left it below his nose ... and by now his behavior had other passengers on edge. Witnesses say he begged flight attendants not to boot him, and even asked if they'd seen him on 'SNL.'

Staffers asked him multiple times to pull up his mask, and warned if he didn't do it immediately their next call would be to the cops. At that point, he finally got up and left.