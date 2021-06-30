Kelly Clarkson Buys $5.4 Million Home in L.A. After Selling in TN

Kelly Clarkson's about to have a new daytime TV slot ... and she's got a new home to go with it.

The talk show host and former "American Idol" winner just dropped $5.445 million on a beautiful, Colonial-style home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles ... just minutes from Universal Studios Hollywood in the valley.

It seems Kelly's planting some deep roots in L.A. on the heels of the announcement that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will take over the time slot currently held by Ellen DeGeneres after the 19th season of her show concludes.

Clarkson's new property purchase came just days before she finally unloaded her mega-mansion in Tennessee for $6.3 million. As we told you ... it had been on the market since 2017, and went through a couple of huge price slashes before she unloaded it.

She also currently has a mansion in Encino, CA -- just a few miles west from her new digs -- listed for $9 million ... so Kelly's been just as busy in real estate business as showbiz lately.

As for her new home in Toluca Lake ... it's 5,000-square-feet with 5-beds and 7-baths, including the guesthouse, and comes with a chef's kitchen, a rotunda-style breakfast nook and a fireplace. The outside has it all too -- swimming pool, spa, tennis court and gazebo.