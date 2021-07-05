'Friends' Courteney Cox, Jen Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Spend 4th of July Together

These "Friends" stars are really taking the whole friends thing seriously, because 3 of them hung out together to celebrate the 4th.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow all presumably shared food and drink Sunday.

Laura Dern got in on the action as well ... posing for a pic with Courteney. The 2 collabed together back in 2008 on the short film, "The Monday Before Thanksgiving."

"Friends," one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the lives of 6 friends, their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

Courteney and Jen have been super close since the show wrapped in 2004, and Lisa's also been with them from time to time. Maybe the 4th soiree was inspired by the reunion special last May, when all 6 of them got together for an HBO special.