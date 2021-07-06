WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again ... Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205

WWE star Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again ... after cops say he was driving in Florida with a BAC of .205, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to police docs, Uso -- real name Jonathan Fatu -- was pulled over at around 10:35 PM on Monday in Pensacola after cops say he ran a red light after being clocked going 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

In the docs, officers say during subsequent questioning ... they smelled booze on the 35-year-old, so they asked him to exit his Dodge Charger.

Cops say when Uso got out of his vehicle, he was noticeably swaying ... and claim that Uso had told them he had consumed "multiple" beers before getting behind the wheel.

Officers say Uso went on to bomb field sobriety tests ... so they arrested him.

In the docs, cops claim Uso's BAC breath tests came back at .202 and .205 -- well above Florida's legal limit of .08.

According to jail records, Uso was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge, and he's currently still behind bars. Police docs show Uso was also hit with citations for speeding and running a red light.

His bond is currently set at $500, jail records show.

This is the second time in the last two years that Uso has been accused of drunk driving ... he was booked for DUI in Pensacola back in July 2019.

But, a jury later found Uso not guilty in the case ... despite police video that appeared to show Uso swerving and stumbling during his arrest.

Uso was also arrested earlier in 2019 after he allegedly got into a drunken dispute with cops in Detroit.