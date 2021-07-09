Mitchell Trubisky And Wife Show Off Shredded Bods During Cabo Honeymoon

Need a quick virtual escape?? NFL QB Mitchell Trubisky and his new wife, Hillary, are here to help -- with the newlyweds showing off their amazing honeymoon in Cabo ... and they look incredible!!

The Trubiskys -- who got hitched last weekend after dating for 2 years -- have been celebrating their marriage in Mexico over the past 5 days ... from fancy dinners to lounging around and catching rays.

Lucky for us, Hillary has been capturing lots of moments, and we get to live vicariously through them!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The trip hasn’t only consisted of chilling by the water -- earlier in the week, the new Mr. and Mrs. headed over to Tamarindos Farm just inland of San José del Cabo ... where they toured the property, handpicked fruits and veggies, took cooking classes and ate their finished product!!

The party seems to still be going strong on Friday, as the couple took to the seas today for a boat outing!!

Who knows when it will end ... but as long as the photos keep rolling in, nobody will be complaining!!