NFL's Barkevious Mingo Arrested For 'Indecency W/ Child, Sexual Contact,' Facing Felony

Atlanta Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo was arrested earlier this week for "indecency with a child" ... TMZ Sports has learned.

30-year-old Mingo -- who was the 6th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft -- was arrested July 8 by Arlington Police Department ... and booked into Tarrant County jail for "indecency with a child, sexual contact," according to court records and law enforcement officials.

We're told the charge is a 2nd degree felony. If convicted, a 2nd degree felony can carry up to a 20 year prison sentence in Texas.

Mingo's bond was set at $25K ... and he was released the following morning.

The details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.

After starring at LSU, Mingo has bounced around in the NFL ... spending time with the Browns, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans, and Bears before signing with the Falcons this year.

BM won a ring with the Patriots at Super Bowl LI ... recording 2 tackles during the Pats historic comeback against the Falcons.

We've reached out to Mingo's reps ... but so far, no word back.