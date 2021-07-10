Suns And Bucks WAGs Steal The Spotlight ... At NBA Finals!!!

The Bucks and Suns are both competing for a title for the first time in forever this season ... which means it's time to introduce the new wives and girlfriends of the NBA Finals!!

Of course, everyone knows Suns superstar Devin Booker’s boo, Kendall Jenner -- the couple went public about their relationship just a few months ago, but they did a bad job of keeping their love a secret over the past year.

While that's still considered a relatively new relationship, 8-time All-Star Chris Paul and his wife, Jada, are going a decade strong ... and hoping to celebrate a different kinda ring this postseason.

Former #1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has been playing out of his mind and making his presence known this season ... and his girl, Anissa Evans, has been his biggest fan for all his breakout performances.

As for the Bucks, they may not have any Kardashian ties ... but center Brook Lopez and his lady Hailee Strickland are one hot couple ... and Jeff Teague's girlfriend, Tyrina Lee, will be giving him motivation!

We can't forget about 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo -- he has some most valuable love from his longtime bae, Mariah Riddlesprigger!!