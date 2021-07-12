NJ Man Busted for Racist Rant Has Community Bracing for His Return

The guy who unleashed a racist diatribe on his Black neighbor, and invited protestors to his front door will find more cops outside his house and a community on edge when he comes home.

Edward Cagney Mathews, the NJ man arrested over his viral racist meltdown, has neighbors bracing for his return ... with his HOA telling us they're preparing a beefed-up security plan in case things go haywire -- like they did when he was arrested last weekend.

We're told there will be an amped-up police presence too ... on the block, and right outside Mathews' place, which will be monitored 24/7.

#BREAKING Mt Laurel Police take Cagney Mathews into custody after protesters surrounded his house due to racist comment captured on viral videos.

The Essex Place Community HOA tells us they're working closely with prosecutors and police to make sure everyone's safe when Mathews comes home ... which could be as soon as Tuesday, when he has a hearing to decide his bail.

Remember, a huge mob of protestors descended on his home, throwing things at him as cops were taking him into custody.

It doesn't seem like the outrage will blow over easily ... as we first told you, prosecutors are digging into past allegations of similar incidents involving Mathews.