Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman Are Officially Divorced

Harvey Weinstein is officially free to date whoever he wants -- in prison, of course -- now that he and Georgina Chapman's divorce is a done deal.

Court records confirm the judge signed off on their divorce last week. As we previously reported, the disgraced studio mogul and fashion designer reached a divorce settlement way back in January 2018 ... which included divvying up their property, and hashing out a custody arrangement for their 2 kids -- India and Dashiell. The terms of the deal were confidential.

As we reported ... Georgina filed for divorce from Weinstein in 2017. She reportedly started dating Adrien Brody a couple of years later.

As you know by now ... Georgina and Adrien finally went public with their relationship last month when they attended the Tribeca Film Festival together -- and earlier this month they were hanging out in L.A. with Georgina's kids.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is still waiting to be extradited to L.A. to face a slew of sexual assault charges.