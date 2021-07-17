Alexi Lalas Says Missing '18 World Cup Was Lowest Moment In U.S. Soccer

Play video content TMZSports.com

"It’s amazing to me how quickly we’ve come from the lowest part and the lowest moment in U.S. Soccer history, to arguably the most bullish and optimistic."

That's United States soccer legend Alexi Lalas talking about America's remarkable turnaround ... from missing the 2018 World Cup -- an incredible embarrassment on a global stage -- to fielding a team stacked with young, uber-talented players like Christian Pulisic.

Of course, after 7-straight World Cups, 'Merica didn't qualify last go-around ... a disaster that prompted a host of changes in the U.S. soccer program. Those changes ... well, they're working.

"I’m real excited for the future, I am incredibly, as I said, bullish about this team coming together, not just for next year in 2022, but also as we look forward to 2026," Alexi says.

"Which we know we are hosting by the way with our friends from the Great White North and our friends down south in Mexico."

Speaking of neighbors from the north ... the U.S. Men's National Team is in the middle of the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Gold Cup ... and have a bigtime match against Canada on Sunday.

Both squads are 2-0 in the tourney ... and scrapping for the Group B lead.

Questions like ... "Who will win the Match?"

Alexi: USA by 1

Check out the video for the rest of Lalas' picks ... and then go win yourself some free money!!