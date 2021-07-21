FSU Legend Bobby Bowden Has Terminal Medical Condition, 'I Am At Peace'

Devastating news from Bobby Bowden -- the legendary Florida State coach just announced he is suffering from a terminal medical condition ... saying he is "prepared for what is to come."

91-year-old Bowden -- who won 2 national titles with the Seminoles -- spoke out about his health status on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing."

"I am at peace."

Bobby is one of the best coaches EVER -- he earned more than 350 wins in his time as the Seminoles' coach ... and was so good, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 while he was still on the FSU sidelines.

Bowden has not fully recovered from his health scare last year -- he tested positive for COVID-19 while getting treated for a skin infection ... and spent time in the hospital.

The report says the coach is currently under supervised care and "resting comfortably" at his home in Florida.