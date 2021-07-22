Conor McGregor Recovering Poolside In L.A. ... All Smiles 1 Week After Surgery

Forget Advil and ice ... Conor McGregor's clearly found a better way to recover from a broken leg -- a pool, some drinks and L.A. sunshine!!!

The UFC star showed Wednesday he's doing just fine 1 week after docs surgically repaired his busted ankle ... posting pics of him loving life in Beverly Hills.

The photos showed Conor is clearly in great spirits despite the lengthy rehab process ahead of him ... getting in what appears to be some cocktails with friends on a lounge chair.

The pics, though, also showed just how brutal McGregor's injury truly is.

Check out the cast on his left leg ... it wraps all the way from his toes to his knee -- and it's bulky too.

As we previously reported, McGregor needed a rod, a plate and screws to fix the leg he broke during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The surgery went on for 3.5 hours ... and Dana White has said he believes the recovery process will take a full YEAR.

But, Conor doesn't seem too down about it all ... he even filmed himself getting a haircut by the pool Wednesday while flashing a big grin.

Play video content @thenotoriousmma / Instagram