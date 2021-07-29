Team USA Olympian Shows Off Free Swag, Sneakers, Clothes, New Phone!

Play video content

Nobody from Team USA is leaving the Tokyo Games empty-handed ... 'cause athletes are getting hooked up with a TON of free stuff -- from kicks to threads to phones!!

USA weightlifter Mattie Rogers gave fans a sneak peak of the team's awesome swag bags all the way from Japan ... showing off all the fun new gifts everyone got for making it to the big stage.

Naturally, there are a bunch of bags filled in her room ... so Rogers starts things off with some bright pink Nikes all the way down to USA-themed kicks.

And, they made sure they had clothes to go with 'em ... Rogers showed off a huge Nike duffle bag full of their garments and a box from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The 25-year-old even gave us a fashion show with the luxury Olympic robe!!

"I thought these were only for like famous people!" Rogers joked.

And, no worries if athletes lose their phones at the Village ... Samsung hooked 'em up with brand new ones with the Olympic rings engraved on the back.

There's even more ... but Rogers says "I was going to go through everything but then it was just ... so much!"

"Thank you to team USA for all of this!"