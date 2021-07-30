AEW's Chris Jericho Attacked By Pizza Cutter ... In Wild, Bloody Match

Chris Jericho had his face grated by a pizza cutter in the middle of a wrestling match Wednesday night ... and the entire scene was both bloody and gruesome.

The shocking moment all went down as the wrestling superstar was taking on Nick Gage in an AEW event ... and scripted or not, Jericho sure seemed to be in a world of pain as he was getting cut by the kitchen utensil on his forehead.

Still losing my mind over Nick Gage with the pizza cutter then DOMINOS WITH THE PIZZA CUTTER?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DVzEN7so4S — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) July 29, 2021 @patcheschance

As part of the match -- dubbed a "No Rules" one -- both dudes were getting after each other ... and both guys were bloody messes by the end of it all.

At various points during the bout, Jericho slammed Gage through a glass pane, and even hit the wrestler in the head with light tubes.

But, the most insane moment had to be when Gage rolled a pizza cutter over Jericho's face ... because, well, watch the clip -- it's gnarly.

Jericho went on to win the event despite it all ... and afterward, he showed off the damage done to his face in a bloody selfie.

"Much respect to [Nick Gage]," Jericho said, as blood had dried all over his grill. "he is TOUGH AF!! But I’m INSANE...."