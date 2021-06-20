AEW's Max Caster Name Drops 'Suns In 4' Guy, Gerrit Cole, Chris Paul In Wild Rap Verse

Play video content

AEW star Max Caster ain't a one-hit-wonder ... 'cause the pro wrestler just dropped another insane TMZ Sports-inspired rap verse -- and it's pretty damn good!!

In case you missed the biggest stories of the week, Platinum Max has got you covered -- from the "Suns In 4" guy to Chris Paul getting COVID-19 to the sticky situation going on in the MLB.

Caster -- half of AEW's "The Acclaimed" tag team -- goes on for a minute straight ... even throwing in a line about the Carmelo Anthony and La La divorce.