Kanye West Bringing 'Donda' Party Back To Atlanta, But Needs New Twist

Kanye West is hosting another listening party for his upcoming "Donda" album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ... but he's still brainstorming on how to make the event unique to fill new seats.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Yeezy and his production team locked down Aug. 5 at MBS for another "Donda" listening event on the eve of the album drop. We're told stadium employees have been hired on ... and plan to work it the same as last week.

However, we're told Kanye and co. are scrambling to figure out how to make this experience different from the first, which as we first reported, broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

Our sources say CAA and Live Nation are putting pressure on Ye and his production company to make the second "Donda" event different ... because some fear it won't be easy to sell tickets in the same market if this show's a carbon copy of the first.

We're told it's unclear what Kanye plans to do the second time around -- he could go with a new stage or new musical arrangement -- and Yeezy is known to change his mind at the last minute ... so right now, anything is possible.

There's a lot of directions Kanye could go ... while many felt his first "Donda" event was innovative, some say it was essentially just Ye standing around and playing the album for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

As you know ... Kanye's been living in the stadium as he finishes up the album, so ya gotta think he knows the place inside and out, and that could come into play as he tries to switch things up for this event.