Snoop Dogg's Peacock Olympics Commentary is Fun, Wild Stuff

Snoop Dogg can seriously commentate on just about anything and make it entertaining -- something he's proved yet again with some Olympics coverage ... which is rated R.

The rapper joined none other than Kevin Hart Saturday for what appears to be a special from Peacock -- NBC's subscription service -- and the two of them were hired to drop some commentary on random Olympics clips from the ongoing games ... totally out of context.

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet pic.twitter.com/EBaJtgaRpb — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 31, 2021 @LightsCameraPod

Sounds like a hoot, and that's exactly what it turned out to be ... especially once SD started getting into his bag of NSFW jokes, which were preceded by some gangster comparisons.

You gotta watch for yourself ... in Snoop's eyes, the horse that's trotting around in the clip they're watching looks an awful lot like what he was doing in the music video for "Drop It Like It's Hot" -- namely, Crip walking. That got a huge laugh out of Kevin ... and seemingly out of the rest of the crew on set.

Snoop over on Peacock WIDE OPEN! 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvzZfl2HFz — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2021 @roywoodjr

That's nothing compared to a comment he made later ... when the subject of skeet shooting came up for discussion.