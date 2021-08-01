Simone Biles Won't Face Financial Loss For Quitting Olympics, Says Daymond John

Play video content TMZSports.com

Simone Biles will NOT pay a financial price for pulling out of the Olympics -- she actually might make MORE money -- so says financial guru Daymond John.

The "Shark Tank" star joined Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" ... when DJ was asked about the monetary implications of Biles's decision.

"I think this is great," John tells us ... "Not what she's going through, but a great example of showing she's human."

Daymond says that will likely translate to additional sponsorship dollars.

"I think this makes her extremely relatable, and I think this makes a company look good because they say we don't only care about people when they're on top, we care about people when they're going through struggles, and we're gonna address this cause we're all human."

Of course, 24-year-old Biles pulled out of the team and individual all-around gymnastics competitions in Tokyo after explaining mounting pressure took a toll on her mental.

Simone is already one of the Summer Games' highly endorsed athletes ... working with companies like Visa, Athleta and Uber Eats, amongst others.

And, get this ... Biles won't be the only athlete who benefits from the gymnastics G.O.A.T. pulling out.

DJ says Suni Lee -- the all-around individual gold medalist -- likely will also get the bag!!

"I think the other young lady who stepped up and represented America, and represented everybody so great, with Simone cheering her on, I think she's also gonna get sponsors."

Lee is on her way ... she's already accumulated over 1 million Instagram followers in the days since her clutch performance.