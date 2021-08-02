Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Has Died

Fetty Wap and his entire family have been hit by an unfathomable tragedy … his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has died.

Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news over the weekend on Instagram with a Boomerang video of Lauren smiling while having fun in the swimming pool. The cause of death at the time of this post is unknown.

Turquoise’s caption said, “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #RIP.”

Fetty Wap turnt up the Rolling Loud stage for his daughter Lauren Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qHTp86uuQt — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 26, 2021 @thebossaffilia

While performing at Rolling Loud last weekend in Miami … Fetty dedicated his set to Lauren. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Lolo daddy di that s*** for you last night baby girl” followed by a butterfly, dove and heart emojis.

It’s been a grueling couple of years for Fetty and the family. As we first reported … Fetty’s daughter, Alaiya, underwent emergency brain surgery back in January 2019 after she was born 3 months premature. The surgery went well.

Lauren was 4.