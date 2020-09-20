Fetty Wap's Bitter Divorce with Leandra Gonzalez is Final

Exclusive

Fetty Wap's gonna have to figure out life in the single lane during a pandemic ... 'cause the rapper's officially divorced.

Fetty and Leandra Gonzalez agreed to a divorce settlement and the judge signed off on it on September 4 to make it official ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The rapper and Leandra got married August 3, 2019 ... so their marriage survived a little over a year. They had no kids and the terms of their settlement are under wraps.

Leandra, who filed for divorce in March, alleged in legal docs Fetty was a booze-hound and abusive cheater. She claimed Fetty was physically abusive less than a month after getting married in Toronto. She also alleges Fetty cheated on her multiple times with several women ... including going on a trip to the Bahamas on New Year's Eve with another woman. Fetty denied all of the allegations.