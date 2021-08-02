Lamar Jackson Getting Statue Treatment At Louisville Cardinals Stadium

Lamar Jackson is about to be immortalized in Louisville ... the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is getting a statue in his honor at Cardinal Stadium!!

Of course, the Baltimore Ravens MVP only left the school 4 years ago ... but the Cards wanted to waste NO time getting the ball rolling on the major tribute .... with Athletic Director Vince Tyra making the announcement during "The Deener Show" on Monday.

Tyra didn't expand on any of the details like location, timeframe or how big the statue will be ... but knowing Jackson's impact on the school, we can only expect it to be nothing short of incredible.

From 2015-17 with the Cardinals, Jackson had a total of 9,043 passing yards, 4,132 rushing yards and 119 overall touchdowns!

LJ also broke records ... having the most rushing yard and rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals football program.

On top of that, he's the youngest player -- and first Cardinals player -- to ever win the Heisman ... and first to make the All-American team for Louisville.

Now, the 24-year-old is entering his 4th season with the Ravens and has made the playoffs ever season -- but eventually hopes to win the Super Bowl.