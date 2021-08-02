Simone Biles Set For Olympics Return In Balance Beam Event, Team USA 'So Excited'

Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics run is NOT over yet ... the gymnastics star is coming back to compete in the balance beam final, Team USA announced on Monday.

Biles has been out of competition for the last week ... after she says a mental block had her concerned for her safety.

But, Team USA says Biles is now apparently ready to go ... confirming Monday that the 24-year-old will be back for the beam event Tuesday.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow -- Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!" USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

"Can’t wait to watch you both!"

It was previously unclear if Biles would ever compete again -- let alone in this summer's Olympics -- after she said last week she was "petrified" of what she was experiencing while trying to do stunts.

Biles said her problems were called the "twisties" -- a mental block that terrifyingly wouldn't allow her to find her bearings while spinning in the air.

"Literally can not tell up from down. It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body," Biles said.

"What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land, or what I'm going to land on. head/hands/feet/back...."

Biles said she had found a place in Tokyo to help her try to to get over it all ... and it seems she's comfortable with the results she's seen in those training sessions.