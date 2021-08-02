USC WR Bru McCoy Suspended Following Felony Arrest For Domestic Violence

USC WR Bru McCoy -- who was expected to have a breakout season with the Trojans -- was arrested last week in L.A. for felony domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

And to make matters worse for the 21-year-old, McCoy has also been suspended from the football team.

Here's the deal ... a spokesperson for LAPD tells us McCoy was arrested July 24 for "intimate partner violence with injury" -- a felony.

We're told the alleged incident which led to Bru's arrest went down near the USC campus around 5:30 PM.

The charge is described in California Penal Code as ... "Any person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim described in subdivision (b) is guilty of a felony."

This afternoon the Trojans announced they were suspending McCoy, writing ... "USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," according to Keely Eure.

USC added ... “The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities.”

McCoy -- who was the MaxPreps Player of the Year while starring at Mater Dei -- caught 21 balls for 236 yards during the 2020 season. However, Bru was expected to be a key member of the offense ... as one of starting quarterback Kedon Slovis' favorite targets.

McCoy's bail was set at $50k ... which he posted hours after being arrested.

Bru is scheduled to appear in court on November 5 ... 2 months after the Trojans season kicks off.