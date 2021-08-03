Fetty Wap Posts Emotional Video Remembering 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren who Died

Play video content

Fetty Wap was emotional when he asked his fans to pay tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter ... soliciting them to post butterfly pics as a way of honoring her life.

The rapper held a picture of his young daughter, Lauren Maxwell, and kissed it during a brief Instagram Live session ... calling her "my shorty." Fetty asked his followers to do him a solid by posting butterflies in the comments section.

They heeded his request ... butterflies popped up all over the place. Fetty said Lauren loved butterflies, despite her insistence she was actually a mermaid.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed over the weekend Lauren had passed away. Turquoise posted on Instagram a Boomerang video of Lauren smiling in a swimming pool.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a separate post ... Turquoise addressed her co-parenting situation with Fetty, saying it had improved and that they "came to a better place" for the sake of Lauren.